Today’s Birthday (08/30/19). Your heart thrives at home this year. Strengthen loving bonds through routine fun together. Romance blossoms into wintertime sweetness, leading to a shift with a community plan. Next summer favors domestic changes, before your team strategy wins. Focus to grow the love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Fresh energy floods your work, health and vitality, with this Virgo New Moon. Nurture yourself before caring for others. Power into physical routines.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — This New Moon sparks a two-week family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Wrap your love around home and family. A new domestic phase arises with this New Moon. A seed planted long ago flowers.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to unexpected news. Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this New Moon. Share gratitude and appreciation. Reach out for a powerful connection.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Use creative communications for sales and marketing under this New Moon. Step into new levels of prosperity. Begin a lucrative two-week phase.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — A new personal phase dawns with this New Moon in your sign. Take charge. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take a group endeavor to new heights through communication. Breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community provide cause for celebration under the New Moon.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Accept new responsibilities as you prepare for a challenge. Professional opportunities shine under this New Moon. Develop a project from an idea to reality.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Study with a master. Education, travels and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Consider different views and perspectives. Reach out for a long-distance connection.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative with your team.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Grow your love. Support each other through change or transformation. Partnership blossoms under the New Moon. Collaboration flowers beautifully. Begin a new chapter together.
Thought for Today: “Greatness is not measured by what a man or woman accomplishes, but by the opposition he or she has overcome to reach his goals.” — Dorothy Height, American civil rights activist (1912-2010).
Notable birthdays: Actress Elizabeth Ashley is 80. Actor Ben Jones is 78. Actor John Kani is 77. Cartoonist R. Crumb is 76. Olympic gold medal skier Jean-Claude Killy is 76. Comedian Lewis Black is 71. Actor Timothy Bottoms is 68. Actor David Paymer is 65. Jazz musician Gerald Albright is 62. Actor Michael Chiklis is 56. Actress Michael Michele is 53. Country musician Geoff Firebaugh is 51. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 48. Rock singer-musician Lars Frederiksen (Rancid) is 48. Actress Cameron Diaz is 47. Rock musician Leon Caffrey (formerly w/Space) is 46. TV personality Lisa Ling is 46. Rock singer-musician Aaron Barrett (Reel Big Fish) is 45. Actor Raul Castillo is 42. Actor Michael Gladis is 42. Rock musician Matt Taul (Tantric; Days of the New) is 41. MLB pitcher Adam Wainwright is 38. Tennis player Andy Roddick is 37. Singer Rachael Price (Lake Street Dive) is 34. Rock musician Ryan Ross is 33. Actress Johanna Braddy is 32. Actor Cameron Finley is 32.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.