Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Aug. 20

Today’s Birthday (08/20/21). This year empowers partnership. Collaborate with steady routines and practices to grow together. Pulling together with teams and friends for summer victories leads to a career redirection this autumn. Winter brings family and romantic connections, before a surge in your professional status. Rely on each other.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Build on strong foundations to advance shared visions. Teamwork makes a vital difference. Mitigate changes with communication. Brilliant ideas and solutions spark in conversation.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — An old dream still inspires. Adapt professional projects for new opportunities. Innovation pays well. Talk with experts. Disciplined work strengthens foundations for a surge.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Adjust to changing circumstances with increased communication. Remember what worked before, and adapt for new terrain. Stick to solid ground. Investigate possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Wild ideas could actually work. Lucrative opportunities arise in conversation. Work with your partner closely to make financial choices. Discover opportunities hidden under changes.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to navigate uncertain terrain. Stick to basic tricks. Don’t push limitations. Learn with support from an experienced coach. Solicit technical advice.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Changes could seem abrupt. Intuition shows a path ahead. Confer with your partner. The action is behind the scenes. Share encouragement and support.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen and learn. Stay in communication with friends and family. Make valuable connections in conversation. Coordinate closely with changes in real time. Discover hidden solutions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Support your family to adapt to recent changes. Update household technology. Repair any breakdowns. Discover answers and valuable tricks in conversation. Make a domestic upgrade.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Surprising news affects your situation. Gossip can come back to bite you. Don’t believe everything you hear. For different results, say something different.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Find lucrative opportunities hiding in surprising news. It’s a good time to ask for money. Send invoices and communications to manage accounts receivable.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Discover new directions through friends. Strong alliances and networks support your personal vision. Communication opens unexpected avenues. When opportunity knocks, open the door.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Listen closely. Secrets can get revealed. Dreams could seem prophetic. Reconsider plans to adapt around unexpected circumstances. Intuition reveals potential solutions. Organize and strengthen foundations.
Notable birthdays: Boxing promoter Don King is 90. Former Sen. George Mitchell, D-Maine, is 88. Former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, is 86. Former MLB All-Star Graig Nettles is 77. Broadcast journalist Connie Chung is 75. Musician Jimmy Pankow (Chicago) is 74. Actor Ray Wise is 74. Actor John Noble is 73. Rock singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) is 73. Country singer Rudy Gatlin is 69. Singer-songwriter John Hiatt is 69. Actor-director Peter Horton is 68. TV weatherman Al Roker is 67. Actor Jay Acovone is 66. Actor Joan Allen is 65. Movie director David O. Russell is 63. TV personality Asha Blake is 60. Actor James Marsters is 59. Rapper KRS-One is 56. Actor Ben Barnes is 40.