Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Aug. 13

Today’s Birthday (08/13/21). Connection and partnership are your magic this year. Build and grow collaboration with steady coordination. Making new social connections this summer leads to a professional change this autumn. Family and romance light up this winter, inspiring a springtime career metamorphosis. Love is the active ingredient.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy deeper connection with your sweetheart or partner. Share imagination, playfulness and curiosity. You can make your own luck. Teach and learn together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Proceed with caution. Prioritize health, vitality and wellness. Don’t overdo things; avoid accidents or injury. Monitor conditions and slow for sharp corners. Steady action wins.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with people, activities and places that you love. Find beauty in the present moment. Relax and have fun. Discover a sense of playfulness.