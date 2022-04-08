Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, April 8

Today’s Birthday (04/08/22). Win through collaboration this year. Strengthen teamwork with regular practices for shared gain. A lucrative springtime provides a cushion for a shared summer financial shortfall. Your joint investments grow stronger next autumn, supporting with slowing winter personal income. Together, you’re invincible.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Domestic renovation or beautification projects flower. Coordinate with family. Take advantage of favorable conditions for positive change. Discover a treasure that inspires a makeover.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Good things arise in conversation. Connect and share. Grab a lucky chance. Make your pitch. Express a possibility that inspires you. Others contribute.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Develop a lucrative project. Allow an insider advantage for someone special. Take advantage of profitable conditions. Invest in success. Promote to a growing market.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Step into leadership. Take charge for the results you want. Authorize another to get something for you. Accept assistance. Grab a lucky break.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Private productivity suits your mood. Discover a lucky opportunity to advance your vision. Don’t push ahead blindly. Coordinate and prepare. Put the pieces in place.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Team communication is key. Strategize to take advantage of a lucky break. A shared dream is within reach. Plan carefully. Reinforce support structures to advance.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Productivity at work leads in exciting directions. Pursue an interesting opportunity. Develop strategies, budgets and plans. You can find what you need. Determination pays.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Consider new directions. A dreamy opportunity presents itself. Don’t push ahead blindly. Make long-distance connections. Find out the best strategies. Plan your exploration in detail.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for shared gain. Strengthen basic support structures. Maintain positive cash flow. Grab a lucky break. Coordinate to pull in a nice harvest.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Support each other and get farther, with greater ease. Abandon preconceptions or assumptions. Creative collaboration invites romance and fun. Express what’s in your heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Maintain your healthy path. Actions taken have long-term benefits. A physical dream is within reach. Practice to master the basics. Don’t push into pain. Nurture excellence.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Talk about what you love. Your words can inspire others to take action. Speak for a cause close to your heart. Use creativity and charm.

Notable birthdays: Comedian Shecky Greene is 96. Author and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Seymour Hersh is 85. “Mouseketeer” Darlene Gillespie is 81. Singer Peggy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 81. Songwriter-producer Leon Huff is 80. Actor Stuart Pankin is 76. Rock musician Steve Howe is 75. Former House Republican leader Tom DeLay is 75. Movie director John Madden is 73. Rock musician Mel Schacher (Grand Funk Railroad) is 71. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is 67. Actor John Schneider is 62. “Survivor” winner Richard Hatch is 61. Rock musician Izzy Stradlin is 60. Singer Julian Lennon is 59.

Actor Dean Norris is 59. Rock singer-musician Donita Sparks is 59. Actor Robin Wright is 56. Actor Patricia Arquette is 54. Actor JR Bourne is 52. Rock singer Craig Honeycutt (Everything) is 52.

