Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, April 3

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Step into the spotlight. Get out in public. You’re especially popular this month, with Venus in Gemini. Make new social connections. Have fun with friends.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Watch for opportunities for career advancement, with Venus in Gemini. Assume more responsibility, status and benefits. Put your heart into your work and it grows.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make long-distance connections. Travel, study and investigate over the next month, with Venus in Gemini. Enjoy educational exploration. Dig into a fascinating subject.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work together for shared profits. Together you can get the resources you need, with Venus in Gemini. Use creativity and coordination for satisfying results.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration percolates and bubbles, with Venus in Gemini. Form partnerships to share resources and benefits. Compromise comes easier. Elevate a relationship to new levels.