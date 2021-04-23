Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, April 23

Today’s Birthday (04/23/21). Take flight professionally this year. Maintain consistent efforts and disciplined coordination for career blastoff. Shared financial changes this spring lead to a profitable summer. Resolve a personal challenge this winter before your joint assets jump in value. You’re a rising star.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Make domestic repairs and renovations. Over seven weeks, with Mars in Cancer, physical effort gets satisfying results. Put energy into home and family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re intent on getting the whole story, over the next seven weeks, with Mars in Cancer. Study, research, and write your thesis. Creativity flowers.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Generate extra profits over the next seven weeks, with Mars in Cancer. Avoid reckless spending. Self-esteem grows with your wallet. Build financial security.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Energize personal projects, with Mars in your sign. You’re motivated to action for about seven weeks. Develop skills, dreams and ambitions. Present yourself well.