Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, April 23

Today’s Birthday (04/23/21). Take flight professionally this year. Maintain consistent efforts and disciplined coordination for career blastoff. Shared financial changes this spring lead to a profitable summer. Resolve a personal challenge this winter before your joint assets jump in value. You’re a rising star.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Make domestic repairs and renovations. Over seven weeks, with Mars in Cancer, physical effort gets satisfying results. Put energy into home and family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re intent on getting the whole story, over the next seven weeks, with Mars in Cancer. Study, research, and write your thesis. Creativity flowers.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Generate extra profits over the next seven weeks, with Mars in Cancer. Avoid reckless spending. Self-esteem grows with your wallet. Build financial security.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Energize personal projects, with Mars in your sign. You’re motivated to action for about seven weeks. Develop skills, dreams and ambitions. Present yourself well.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — One phase ends and another begins. Dedicate energy to clean closets, garages and attics. Finish old business and prepare for new, with Mars in Cancer.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — For bigger results, participate with groups, teams and community efforts. Together, anything’s possible. Collaborative efforts thrive, with Mars in Cancer for about seven weeks.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pour energy into your career. Move forward boldly, with Mars in Cancer. Advance professionally over the next seven weeks. Launch bold initiatives.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Advance educationally over the next seven weeks, with Mars in Cancer. Explore and learn about a fascinating subject. Gain valuable skills and tools.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to implement shared financial plans, with Mars in Cancer for almost two months. Repay debts and grow family savings. Stash nuts for winter.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Your partnership seemed energized over seven weeks, with Mars in Cancer. Collaborative efforts flourish and grow. Encourage each other to fly to new heights.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Focus energy on physical health, vitality and work, with Mars in Cancer for seven weeks. This can be an especially productive period. Race for a prize.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Practice your game. Kindle a creative fire. You’re especially lucky in love, with Mars in Cancer. Passions inspire and connect you at a deeper level.
Notable birthdays: Actor Alan Oppenheimer is 91. Actor David Birney is 82. Actor Lee Majors is 82. Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Esposito is 78. Irish nationalist Bernadette Devlin McAliskey is 74. Actor Blair Brown is 74. Writer-director Paul Brickman is 72. Actor Joyce DeWitt is 72. Actor James Russo is 68. Filmmaker-author Michael Moore is 67. Actor Judy Davis is 66. Actor Valerie Bertinelli is 61. Actor Craig Sheffer is 61. Actor-comedian-talk show host George Lopez is 60. U.S. Olympic gold medal skier Donna Weinbrecht is 56. Actor Melina Kanakaredes is 54. Rock musician Stan Frazier (Sugar Ray) is 53. Actor Scott Bairstow is 51.
Actor-writer John Lutz is 48. Actor Barry Watson is 47. Rock musician Aaron Dessner (The National) is 45. Rock musician Bryce Dessner (The National) is 45. Professional wrestler/actor John Cena is 44. Actor-writer-comedian John Oliver is 44. Actor Kal Penn is 44. Retired MLB All-Star Andruw Jones is 44. Actor Jaime King is 42. Pop singer Taio Cruz is 38. Actor Aaron Hill is 38. Actor Jesse Lee Soffer is 37. Actor Rachel Skarsten is 36. Rock musician Anthony LaMarca (The War on Drugs) is 34. Singer-songwriter John Fullbright is 33. Actor Dev Patel is 31. Actor Matthew Underwood is 31. Model Gigi Hadid is 26. Rock musicians Jake and Josh Kiszka (Greta Van Fleet) are 25. Actor Charlie Rowe (TV: “Salvation”) is 25. Tennis player Ashleigh Barty is 25. U.S. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Chloe Kim is 21.