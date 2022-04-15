Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, April 15

Today’s Birthday (04/15/22). Together, you’re invincible this year. Steady practice builds team skills, resources and capacities. Stash extra spring nuts for shared summer financial challenges. Hauling in an abundant autumn harvest together helps you with a slower winter. Share fun, support and purpose in community.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Have patience with your partner. Support each other as you process changes. Don’t take things for granted. Avoid travel or noise. Slow down and listen.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to reassess. Choose the healthiest path. Step carefully. Prioritize stability. Take extra care of yourself with good food and rest. Nature feeds your spirit.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Find the beauty in everyday moments. Romance could seem complicated, in flux or missing. Discover opportunities hidden under change. Listen for love and kindness.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Renovation or relocation? Make a domestic change. Discover new views. Focus on short-term necessities. Support family to adapt. Discover and share exciting possibilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Shift a story you’ve been telling. Let go of outdated views. Consider new creative possibilities. What you’re learning opens up a whole new world.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Find lucrative opportunities in new directions. Changes could affect your income. Connect and share resources with your team and community. Collaboration can get profitable.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Don’t take things personally. Navigate a challenge with as much grace as you can muster. Accept support when needed and offer it when you can.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Creative arts and imaginative contemplation can ease a transition. Express feelings and emotions. Find the heart of the matter. Music soothes the savage beast.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Good friends are worth keeping. Remind yours of your appreciation. Support someone through a change. Listen and bear witness. Share love, information and resources.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Changes affect your profession or industry. Abandon assumptions or preconceptions. Study potential solutions to a challenge. Research reveals hidden possibilities. Discover new ideas.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — What do you want to learn? Develop valuable skills and talents. Apply them in new directions. Discover a lucrative path. Shift your exploration.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Having a meticulous partner helps with a financial challenge. Confusion abounds. Support each other. Carefully coordinate. Share the load and share the rewards.

Notable birthdays: Actor Claudia Cardinale is 84. Author and politician Jeffrey Archer is 82. Rock singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 79. Actor Michael Tucci is 76. Actor Lois Chiles is 75. Writer-producer Linda Bloodworth-Thomason is 75. Actor Amy Wright is 72. Columnist Heloise is 71. Actor Sam McMurray is 70. Actor-screenwriter Emma Thompson is 63. Bluegrass musician Jeff Parker is 61. Singer Samantha Fox is 56. Olympic gold, silver and bronze medal swimmer Dara Torres is 55. Rock musician Ed O’Brien (Radiohead) is 54. Actor Flex Alexander is 52. Actor Danny Pino is 48. Actor Douglas Spain is 48. Country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton is 44. Actor Luke Evans is 43. Rock musician Patrick Carney (The Black Keys) is 42. Rock musician Zach Carothers (Portugal. The Man) is 41. Actor-writer Seth Rogen is 40.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0