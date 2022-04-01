Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, April 1

Today’s Birthday (04/01/22). Good things come through friends this year. Coordinate and strategize with faithful regularity. Begin a lucrative springtime phase, before adapting around a shared summer financial challenge. Abundant autumn harvests fill joint accounts, providing support with winter financial changes. Together, you’re an unbeatable force.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over two weeks, with the New Moon in your sign. Grow and develop. Shine your light.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of the New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week creative, imaginative and organizational phase.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This Aries New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — This New Moon illuminates professional opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next two weeks. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities arise after this New Moon. The next two-week phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with tonight’s New Moon. Launch valuable initiatives with your partner.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms with the New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next two weeks. Begin another chapter together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Energize your physical moves. The New Moon tonight initiates two weeks of growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The New Moon tonight begins a two-week family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It’s all for love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Realize domestic visions with upgrades over a two-week New Moon phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture family.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Profit through communications for two weeks. Possibilities spark in conversation over this New Moon phase. Creative projects flower. Express, share and connect. Write your story.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in and preserve a healthy harvest.

Notable birthdays: Actor Don Hastings is 88. Actor Ali MacGraw is 83. R&B singer Rudolph Isley is 83. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 74. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is 72. Rock musician Billy Currie (Ultravox) is 72. Actor Annette O’Toole is 70. Movie director Barry Sonnenfeld is 69. Singer Susan Boyle is 61. Actor Jose Zuniga is 60. Country singer Woody Lee is 54. Actor Jessica Collins is 51. Rapper-actor Method Man is 51. Movie directors Albert and Allen Hughes are 50. Political commentator Rachel Maddow is 49. Former tennis player Magdalena Maleeva is 47. Actor David Oyelowo is 46. Actor JJ Field is 44. Singer Bijou Phillips is 42. Actor Sam Huntington is 40. Comedian-actor Taran Killam is 40. Actor Matt Lanter is 39.

