Ask Amy: Young marriage faces old problems

Dear Amy: I have been married for a year and a half. We got married super-quick without knowing each other well.

I am mostly happy. My husband treats me well and we have a baby on the way.

My complaint is that when we got married, he had a good-paying factory job that he had been at for three years.

Immediately after our marriage, he got fired (for not showing up).

Since then, he has had 5 different jobs! He has quit or has gotten fired from all of them. He also does not seem to care if a job pays well.

I have had the same job for four years at a factory and make good money, but the job can be demanding.

I try not to nag him and instead encourage him, but it doesn’t seem to help. I am getting fed up. I don’t want to end my marriage over this, but I also don’t want to be the only responsible person worried about our finances.

Do you have any advice for me? — Worried Wife

Dear Worried: The first thing you should do is to face the reality that you are very likely going to be the main — if not only — financial mainstay for your family.