Ask Amy: Yard-yacht sails into the neighborhood

They call me “auntie,” which I appreciate because I don’t have any nieces or nephews.

The problem is that they rarely (if ever) thank me for the cards and gifts.

This hurts me a lot. Gifts, cards, and postage are expensive, and I am on a disability pension.

I enjoy remembering people on special occasions, but it feels awful not knowing if they liked their presents or if they even care.

I am afraid to say anything because I don’t want to embarrass them or their mother.

Maybe these kids just have too much. Their parents are very well off.

What do you think I should do? – Sad Auntie

Dear Sad: I think you should offer these young men a gentle lesson – and let yourself off the hook! Your relationship with them is not based on these gifts. How do you know that? Because you seem to have a relationship with them even though they don’t seem to be interested in the gifts you send.

Switch to cards. Tell them you love them. Let that be your gift.