Ask Amy: Woman wants to get out of her own way

How can I get out of my own head? — Annoying

Dear Annoying: My theory is that the pandemic has caused many of us to journey — perhaps too far — into our own heads.

Let’s establish that “being you” is NOT wrong, but stress will amplify some habits and insecurities.

It is normal to ruminate about a challenging job review, but when you are confronted with critical feedback, the healthiest thing to do is to use it to make whatever adjustments you can.

You received an hour-long directive from your boss, but you don’t offer specifics. Is that because you weren’t able to hear anything beyond, “You’re not enough of a team player,” due to the whooshing sound in your head?

It is a challenge to pause and actively listen, when you are an enthusiastic talker (trust me, I know!). Some of your questions might seem redundant to people who believe they have already addressed them — were you listening?

You cannot change your temperament (you seem bubbly and lively, which is wonderful), but you CAN change your habits.