Ask Amy: Woman wants partner to go under the knife

He’s in his 40s and has yet to conceive children.

I feel like I’m forced to suffer just because my partner doesn’t understand my point of view and isn’t viewing this situation in the most ethical, economical sense.

What should I do? — Not Planning on Pregnancy

Dear Planning: Underlying this birth control challenge might be questions about your relationship, as well as perhaps unexpressed feelings (on his part) surrounding the idea of possibly never having children.

A vasectomy is a surgical procedure that, while low risk (and surgically reversible in some cases), is considered permanent. In order for your boyfriend to participate in your plan, he would “donate” and store sperm, and then also have this surgery. Either of these things might cause anxiety in some men — the idea of having both of these experiences might be paralyzing for him. His: “It will change me as a man” is a non-starter — but is indicative of how reluctant he is to make this commitment. He should communicate with other men who have had this procedure, to see what it is like!

You should both do additional research with medical sources (I am not one), and you should do this together — and share and discuss your findings. Together.