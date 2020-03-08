Ask Amy: Woman wants long-distance homebody to move

We are wondering how to say "no." -- Want to Say No.

Dear No: I don't think you should say "no." I think you should consider saying, "Yes!"

Your friends likely have a similar bonding goal for their trip, as well as similar anxieties about your family group's possible encroachment onto their time. Assume that they share your concerns -- send clear cues, read their cues, and map out some time for just the three of you.

You could readily share your concerns ahead of time by saying, "I assume that you are all eager to get some special bonding time with just your granddaughter. We want that, too, and want you to know that we'll respect your family time -- and we're going to try to carve out family time for our little group, too."

If you feel you are being glommed onto during the trip, here's how you say "no": "We've already made a solid plan of our own for today. But let's meet up for tea or drinks later on."

If these two girls hit it off, it could end up being really fun and memorable for both of them.

Trips to Europe with the grandparents are wonderful, but -- who is going to hold the selfie stick while they pose in front of the Eiffel Tower?