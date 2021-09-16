Ask Amy: Woman should leave abusive relationship

For instance, his girlfriend’s dad needed a new phone, so my brother went out and bought new phones for him and his girlfriend, and then gave her father his old one (which was only a few months old).

He has given away a gaming system not once, but three times (each costs upwards of $1,500).

This behavior concerns me because I know he doesn’t make a ton of money.

I understand the idea of helping a friend out when they are in need, but these are not emergency needs.

Do you have any suggestions for how to talk to him about this without seeming too “parental”?

I know that at the end of the day it is his money to use as he chooses, but I worry this habit will cost him in the long run. – Concerned Brother

Dear Brother: You should attempt to discuss your brother’s financial future without harshly judging his current choices.

What you can do is reflect on some of your own choices, especially sharing some of the mistakes you made earlier on.

Servicemembers sometimes face unique financial challenges. For instance, they can be targets for scammers and financial fraudsters. Your brother should be made aware of that.