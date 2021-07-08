Ask Amy: Wife’s drunken ‘truth bomb’ leads to crisis

This woman said she had hosted a thousand dinner parties over the years, and now — in her 70s — she was over it, but when she said so, her husband would “throw a fit.”

Why on earth would you suggest that she hire a caterer? It is her husband who wants these parties! — Upset

Dear Upset: I suggested that this woman should stop hosting. I wrote: “If your husband throws a fit, ride it out.”

If he wants to entertain, he — not she — should do it.

