Ask Amy: Unhappy husband seeks to heal heartache

I tried on several occasions to reconnect, and included apologies, as I was certain that I must have done something to warrant this unexpected rejection.

We became friends back in 1997, but here I am five years after our last contact and still on the outs with this friend.

I am heartbroken over it. I hope and pray that we may connect again one day.

My thinking is that maybe I should write a letter (not email or phone call). Is this a futile step?

I am just wondering if you have any wise words to provide since you have insight into relationships.

I am not even sure how to start the letter, and I’m afraid of rejection again. — Still Hoping in Friendship

Dear Still Hoping: The worst thing about being ghosted, very suddenly, is that you are left assuming that you have said or done something deeply offensive.

According to you, you have tried several times to get to the bottom of this break. You have issued presumably vague apologies for something you might have done.

But maybe it’s not you. Maybe it’s your friend. People who are depressed, overwhelmed, or who feel ashamed sometimes pull away suddenly.