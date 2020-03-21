Ask Amy: Treadmill leads man toward trouble

Unfortunately, each person in the household seems extremely averse to bringing up a topic — or even asking a question — that might result in an uncomfortable moment or two, and so you have spent the last six months engaged in an extremely uncomfortable silent standoff. It is human nature to avoid discomfort, but you all have taken it to a new level.

You are a full partner in this household — you helped pay for the house and pay rent and expenses.

Sit down with them (if you can’t manage to face him, speak with your daughter). Say, “I feel a lot of tension lately; can you tell me what is bothering you? It would be good to clear the air. I miss the way we all used to get along.” This might have started over a very trivial household matter. Or it might not have anything to do with you — but with work, marriage or health difficulties of theirs. Maintain an open attitude and try not to be defensive. Read “Difficult Conversations: How to Discuss What Matters Most,” written by members of the Harvard Negotiation Project (2010, Penguin).

