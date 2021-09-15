Ask Amy: Trauma survivor worries about a deep dive

The woman who wrote this had a toxic mother who was interfering with the way she was raising her own children.

You used plenty of flowery language (“You simply never stop hoping for the day when you can heal all the hurt…”), but you should have told this parent that she needs to protect her children – first, last, and always! – Upset (With YOU)

Dear Upset: I was empathizing with this adult daughter’s emotional conflict, but the last line of my answer was the most important: “Every decision you should make should be for the benefit of you and your immediate family.”

