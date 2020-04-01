Ask Amy: Toxic family leaves a mark

I don’t really want to go down this path. My bitterness toward my biological mother, and lack of love from the woman that raised me has made me a cold person toward family. I feel more empathy toward strangers than my own relations (sometimes, even my own children, which I am acutely ashamed of).

Therapy is not easily accessible in my rural area, so I’m left to my own devices.

What advice can you provide that may warm my heart toward the very few that have loved me? — Heart Two Sizes Too Small

Dear Heart: You already seem to have a lot of insight about your challenging past. You have made the connection between the neglect you suffered as a child and your own hesitance (or inability) to express affection toward family members. Insight is a positive start, and you can definitely continue to grow and change.

As a child, your emotional needs weren’t met. Your mother abandoned you and then the other adults in your life didn’t provide an emotionally safe and nurturing environment.