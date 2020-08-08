Ask Amy: Toddler-tornado makes a messy guest

You have asked your wife to “let you know” if there was a mess she felt needed to be cleaned up. But you (and your sister) should take this on without prompting.

At the end of every (long) day, before the kids go to bed, you should lead them around the house for a clean sweep. Set a timer, make a game of it, and lead them on a little inspection parade when you’re done, so everyone can see you’ve worked as a team.

You should encourage your wife to get enough alone-time away from the household, if that will help with her stress, but she should also work harder to be more tolerant. If she truly believed that you were stepping up, she might be able to step back.

Dear Amy: My extended family recently had a small get-together in a park. One of my young cousins found out later that day that she might have been exposed to the coronavirus at work.

Her mother, “Shelly,” didn’t reach out to any of my family members to inform us what was happening concerning her daughter’s status. A member of the family reached out, and her only response was that she was being tested.

She never let us know the results. (They have both had time to post pictures of themselves enjoying various activities.)