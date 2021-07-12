Ask Amy: Surprise pregnancy leaves gran in a family’s way

At this point, all I can do is pray that she will change her mind.

Any suggestions? — Worried Mom

Dear Mom: First this: If your son isn’t ready to have children and settle down — it’s called birth control. I suggest you teach him about it. “The pregnancy,” which “happened,” is what made him a father.

“Call first before you come over” is not an unreasonable rule — in fact, in my opinion, anyway, just dropping in on a family that has a baby in the household whenever you feel like it is inconsiderate.

So, if her rule makes her seem standoffish, then yours makes you seem intrusive.

Regardless, this “my house, my rules” notion may sound like she is drawing a battle line, but it is a true fact that parents control access to their children. And now because you don’t seem inclined to respect these rules or limits, you are being kept at arm’s length.

Your son is this baby’s father. If he wants you to see the baby, perhaps he can bring the child to your house for a visit.

Frankly, from the tone of your question, it sounds as if you might have met your match with this woman your son has chosen to have a family with.