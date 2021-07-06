Ask Amy: Stepparent should nudge, not kick, to the curb

I told my husband years ago that he could cheat all he wants as long as I never knew anything about it.

Wondering’s problem is her problem to solve. But she should NOT solve it by ruining her friend’s life! – Still Married

Dear Married: I appreciate your own choice, but if your husband ever had cheated on you and maintained a long and public relationship with another person (as “Wondering’s” had) I wonder if you would continue to prefer ignorance.

Knowing about infidelity is not always life-ruining, even if it ends the marriage.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com.

