Ask Amy: Spouse wonders if church will hurt the marriage

Dear Amy: My husband of two years has recently become interested in exploring Christianity.

He went to church as a child but stopped going when he was a teen. He is now very concerned about what will happen after he dies. He says he wants to find “peace.”

Amy, I have no interest in going with him. I was baptized, but I never went to church as a child. I am not a believer and to be honest, I don’t feel comfortable participating in organized religion.

I don’t think there is anything wrong with him going to church by himself or with another family member (we have one who keeps inviting us to their church).

Do I need to be a part of this? I feel like I will hate every minute of it and become resentful. But if I don’t go, will it ruin our marriage? -- Concerned Wife

Dear Concerned: Your marriage should not be contingent on you forcing yourself to worship alongside your husband. I do suggest that you remain open to hearing about his experience – ask him how the service went and what the topic of the sermon was, and perhaps attend special holiday services if he seems eager to share them with you.