Ask Amy: Spouse’s spending creates a debt trap

Over the past couple of years, he has put on enough weight that the clothes he’s had for a while really don’t fit properly, and he shouldn’t be wearing them.

When I buy new clothes, he still wears his old ones because the new ones I bought are “too big” and “not the right size.”

He has the same size the entire time I’ve known him (24 years), and I don’t have an issue with his weight gain, but he seems to be in complete denial. I’m usually a fairly direct person when it comes to telling people things, but I don’t know how to tactfully approach this subject. — Wondering Wife

Dear Wondering: There is no need for tact here because there is also no need for you to tell your husband that his clothes are too tight. He is a grown man. He has the right to be uncomfortable. He might be trying to use his tight-fitting clothing as an incentive to take off the weight he has gained. If he asks for help, then give him the benefit of your point of view. Otherwise, let it go.

