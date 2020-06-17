Ask Amy: Spouse considers leaving alcoholic wife

Now, I don’t know what to do, for Kevin or myself. I’ve been dealing with my own questions of sexuality and I’m afraid that someone will “out” me before I’m ready. — Worried

Dear Worried: You’ve learned something important about “Kelly.” Never, ever trust Kelly with any information you might consider private.

You should contact “Kevin” and say what was discussed in the group chat — not to embarrass Kevin, but to get the story straight. Let Kevin respond to you. They might want to clarify things to the group.

You should maintain control of your own story, if at all possible. Only discuss your sexuality when you are ready, and do so with the knowledge that you can’t trust everyone in your circle to respect your privacy.

Dear Amy: “Untexted in Texas” said her husband “Barney” is texting with a woman that he knew in high school.

You stated that his wife is correct in wanting this to stop. You state that his anger at her demand is proof that there is something untoward about his relationship.

Is he not allowed friends? What would you say if he demanded that she stop a friendship with a man she knew from high school?