Ask Amy: Son Zooms in with a zinger

You should ask your son (as carefully as possible) about his own health -- this might be his way of trying to tell you that he also has HIV.

Dear Amy: My oldest sister (83) has talked about her first love ("Fred"). They dated for over a year when she was 20, but he broke up with her.

She was devastated. She eventually got married and had two children. She got divorced from her husband because he was abusive. She's mentioned many times that maybe she could find Fred and call him.

Kiddingly, I said maybe I can find where he is by searching the internet. She asked me if I could. This was a couple months ago, and she hasn't asked me about it since.

However, I did find Fred. Unfortunately, he passed away a number of years ago.

My other sister said I should tell our older sister what I found. I don't agree. What's the point at this stage of her life? Let her think about him if it gives her happy thoughts. I think telling her would make her very sad, but should she know the truth? -- Undecided Sister