Ask Amy: Sometimes it’s OK to play games in a relationship

I would take our kids on vacation without him because he always had something better to do.

I filed for divorce and moved out of his home over two years ago.

I made the decision to do this without telling my parents and siblings because I knew, even though they could see how unhappy I was, that they would not be supportive.

To this day they continue to invite him to family holidays and events but become upset with me when I refuse to attend.

Since leaving, I have had little to no contact with my immediate family. Obviously, this is very hard on me, and it is also confusing for my children.

I have attempted to talk to them about this and it becomes an argument every time. They have told my children that I shut them out, but to me it feels like they shut me out.

I have met an amazing man, and we are now planning our wedding.

When I attempted to talk to my mom about wedding plans, her only response to my chosen wedding date was, “That’s my weekend to work.”

I struggle with even inviting my immediate family to the wedding for fear that drama will be started.