Ask Amy: Some people put Amy in a corner

Then everything changed. He told me he was interested in taking out a woman we ran into. She is my ex-girlfriend and we've remained good friends. He asked me a couple of times if I wouldn't mind if he asked her out. I reluctantly said no. I made plans with him, and then after talking to my ex I found out that he ditched our plans to go out with her.

The next day he called me and asked if I could help him move some furniture. I barely know the guy, next thing he will be asking me to drive him to the airport. Two friends of mine warned me not to trust this guy. What's the deal -- am I being too rash, or should I dump the guy as a friend? -- Feeling Foolish

Dear Foolish: The good news here is that you won't have to dump the guy as a friend because he is not a friend. He's an opportunist who just keeps asking you for stuff.

I suspect that when you turn down his generous offer to let you move furniture for him, you'll likely never hear from him again.

Dear Readers: The first question (from "Devastated,") is from the cult movie "The Room," which is widely beloved and possibly the worst movie ever made.

The question from "Feeling Foolish" is based on a famous "Seinfeld" plotline co-starring Mets star Keith Hernandez.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0