Ask Amy: She’s not a Bridezilla, but might be a Friendzilla

If these friends were in your life for a season, then you should understand that the seasons have changed, and it’s time to move on.

Dear Amy: I live with roommates, “Jeff” and “Beth.” They are a couple.

My friend “Dan” is engaged to “Nan.” Dan has been continually asking to come over to my house for a barbecue and to hang out.

I’m not against the idea, but my roommate Jeff hits on women all the time, especially voluptuous ones. Nan is just his type.

Sure enough, if I do go through with the invite and have them over, Jeff will continuously hit on her until one of two things ends up happening: Nan will either fall for his charm and end up having an affair and/or sleeping with him, or she’ll be disgusted and mad at me for having them over.

Either way, I see NOTHING GOOD coming out of this on my end.

My question is for you is this: How can I tell Dan that hanging out here is not in his best interests? – Bar-be-qued