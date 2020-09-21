Ask Amy: Scorned husband needs a dose of cordial

Dear Amy: I’m a widow. My husband died about a year ago.

My son is 37. He refuses to talk to me because of something minor. His siblings fear his behavior, so they cannot persuade him to change.

When he doesn’t like your attitude, he puts you in quarantine. He has no relationship with his two older brothers.

His wife doesn’t like to get involved because she also fears being cut off.

How can I cope with this? After all, he is my son. This is on my mind all the time, and I try to come up with different ways to deal with it.

His attitude is degrading. If I could stop thinking about it, I would be calmer. — Ruminating Widow

Dear Widow: You have experienced a huge loss. I believe that you ruminate about your son’s behavior because on some level you think that if you behave differently, he will behave differently — and you won’t experience another loss.