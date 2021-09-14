Ask Amy: Roommate feels litter-boxed in

Love each other as well as you can for as long as you can.

If you have any hesitation – no matter how opaque – you should not cohabit.

Dear Amy: The question from “On the Fence” made me so sad because it reminded me of my own situation.

In my case, my own mother was so horrible to my wife that I urged my wife to keep her distance. She in turn supported my need to have some contact with my mother, and I appreciated that – but it was quite painful. – Recovering

Dear Recovering: You are fortunate to be in a mutually supportive marriage.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.