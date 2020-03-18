Ask Amy: Readers wonder how to meet, or repel

Just because they come on to you and invite you to spend the night, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they are looking for a serious relationship. You will learn this as you go.

If this sort of arrangement isn’t to your liking (and it obviously isn’t), you should respond with a version of, “Dottie, you’re a dear and the casserole was wonderful, but I’m only looking for tennis partners.”

October 2010

Dear Amy: I am 60 years old and have been single for 20 years. My best friend tells me I’m “man crazy” because I keep trying to connect emotionally with men at church, my favorite venue for meeting nice men. My friend says that I fall in love with every man who talks to me. She told me recently that she thinks men generally avoid me because I’m too aggressive. I just like to talk to them and get to know them.

Yes, there are times when I have been infatuated with men. But when I let a man know, he pretty much runs for the hills.

I think I have a lot to offer a man, but, evidently, I drive them away. I don’t know how to proceed. Should I keep trying or mind my own business at church? — Need to Know