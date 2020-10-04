Ask Amy: Racy Instagram postings alarm family friend

You describe this girl’s parents as close friends. You don’t say whether you’ve done this, but you might want to take some screenshots of the girl’s postings and show these to the parents, who — if they aren’t on social media — may not understand the extent of the behavior, and the risk.

I know this recommendation makes you seem like a busybody, but when people post publicly, they invite others to have — and share — a point of view about what they are doing.

You should not harshly judge the girl’s postings (she is acting out and is too young to comprehend the risk, here), but your alarm is real, and so you should also reach out to her privately to convey — calmly and without judgment: “I’m worried about some of your photos and the responses on Insta. It’s scary to see strange guys contacting you. I hope you’ll be more careful. I’m here if you want to talk.”

She will instantly block you and set her settings to “private,” so gather whatever evidence beforehand. After these efforts, let her folks deal with their daughter.