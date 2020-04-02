Ask Amy: Preschool trampoline party gets more bouncers

Cioffi responds: “I have been a witness to every possible size and shape of birthday party. Everything from keeping the guest number in line with the age of the child: four-years-old equals four guests (I love that), to an extravaganza with 300 people at the Four Seasons Hotel.

“Because you are dealing with families and young children, you need to expect the unexpected, i.e., a “bug” is going around, and lots of people don’t show up, family members are visiting and join the invitee, or the birthday child is overwhelmed and cries the whole time (most often).

Since young children are not always keen on being dropped off, or if parents are actually invited, you can assume siblings may come too. I don’t think there is a polite way to say you are not paying for siblings. If finances are a concern, next year, I would plan a smaller gathering with room for growth.”

Dear Amy: My sister and I have disagreed about diet for years; I am vegan, and she and her spouse eat meat (only about twice a week, I believe).

We love one another, our relations are cordial, and we never argue about her diet. When my spouse and I visit, she cheerfully accommodates us.