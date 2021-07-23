Ask Amy: Post-divorce disclosure brings about dilemma

One day I sent my husband and the babies over and stayed home with our older son.

My mother called and asked why I stayed home with our son.

I said, “Well, you asked for the twins, so that’s what you got.”

We were all included in future invites. – Been There

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.

