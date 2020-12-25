Ask Amy: Parents always name-check race

Dear Amy: As I sit here with my Christmas cards, I think about how much these cards mean to me each year.

Each card that we receive in the mail is slipped into a pretty basket in our living room.

Then, on a quiet evening just before Christmas we sit down together and open them one at a time.

We enjoy them so much and consider each one a small gift from the sender, who took the time and expense to think of us.

During this pandemic year and the inability to visit so many people, these “gifts” are especially precious. — Madam in Michigan

Dear Madam: Even though my own Christmas cards routinely turn into “Happy New Year” cards, I agree that — this year, especially — these missives through the mail bring even more love than usual.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0