Ask Amy: Parental termination is legal end to mothering

However, I hope you won’t maintain this as a deep and dark secret. You should be open and completely frank with your two children when they are at an appropriate age. This child is their biological half-brother.

Because you have legally terminated this relationship, it would follow that they don’t have any legal rights to have any contact with this brother, but when they are all adults, they may choose to find one another.

Dear Amy: I received a “Save the Date” note for the wedding of the son of a very close friend of mine.

I was searching the internet for the wedding registry, and several porn sites with the bride’s name came up in the search.

My friend may already know about this and I don’t want to seem judgmental by mentioning it.

However, if they don’t know about it and she is involved in something, they might want to change their plans.

What would you suggest I do? – Concerned Friend

Dear Concerned: If you were able to find this wedding registry, despite some initial confusion, then leave it alone.