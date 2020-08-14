Ask Amy: Pandemic brings out the boring

You don’t really have an intimate friendship with “Mimsy,” because there is no mutuality. Mimsy is simply someone you have known for a long time.

I’m going to make a radical suggestion: Stick with her. Do so out of compassion for her, understanding that you will receive little in return.

If you mentally reframe how you see this relationship, these phone calls can go from being a chore to a good deed. Give Mimsy the most valuable thing you have, which is an hour or so of your time. Instead of passively listening to her and praying for the call to end, see what it is like if you engage more energetically. If you have had pandemic-overload through the media, try for one week to turn off the media and let Mimsy be your pandemic-ometer.

I wouldn’t suggest this if your contact with Mimsy seriously depleted you, but it doesn’t seem to. Maybe you can tolerate an hour or so of boredom in order to be there for someone else. It’s worth a try. And if you try now, you definitely won’t feel guilty later.

Dear Amy: Some people are hurting, particularly during this pandemic.

Some solicit donations at platforms like GoFundMe.