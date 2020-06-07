Ask Amy: Online pity parties don’t elicit hugs

We live separately during the week and speak on the phone each evening. Last night I did some tallying: 65 "You knows" in 15 minutes, often six or seven per minute. The extreme was five times in 10 seconds!

It is just so distracting and boring. This wonderful college-educated person is very pleasant and well-informed. Of course, the habit is so ingrained that she is totally unaware.

Mentioning it would do nothing; I doubt she can change.

I believe a "deaf" ear is my only answer; any ideas? -- I DO Know

Dear DO Know: My family recently pointed out my own annoying verbal tic (evidently, I declare many things and people to be “legendary”). This knowledge gave me the opportunity to change. (And so, from now on, only I will be “legendary.”)

Give your partner the same opportunity. Tell her that you find this rapid-fire verbal tic annoying (surely, others do, too), and challenge her to try to change.

Nothing helps us notice things about ourselves as well as viewing, or listening, to a recording. Ask her, “Hey, I double-dog challenge you not to use ‘you know’ any time for 10 minutes. Can I record you?” She will take up the challenge (because she doesn’t believe she does this so often).