Ask Amy: October wedding creates a pandemic dilemma

Weddings and funerals are particularly challenging because of the age differential of guests, the likelihood that they would have traveled from far and wide, the emotional context of the events (with people wanting to be physically close), and — with weddings — the presence of alcohol, which impairs judgment.

Given how often the pandemic landscape changes, each of us has to make the choice that is best for us, given what we know at the time.

Right now, what you know for sure is that it is very risky for you to travel and to gather with others who have traveled from a “hot spot.”

You must make the choice that is wisest for you.

Mothers want to be there for their children. We want to give our kids what they want in life. But understand that if you felt pressured to attend, did attend, and then became ill, your daughter would be devastated, so your choice not to attend will on some level be for her, also.

Hard as it is to face, not being there might be the best way for you to “be there” for her.

Dear Amy: How does one politely reply to the question: “Can I bring my boyfriend/husband along on our girl outing?”