Ask Amy: Newly married couple nurses gift-grudge

Your input? – Wondering Wife

Dear Wondering: I agree with you both.

If you are not going to keep them, I think it is a good idea to offer photos back to the subject (rather than toss them).

“We’ve made duplicates of these” (or digitized them) is certainly a better way to “frame” this than the way your in-laws did.

I also think it’s a fun idea to give an album of childhood photos, etc., to the grandchild, once they’re older. Parents and grandparents often have these photos, but the subjects of them rarely do.

Dear Amy: I was shocked at your judgmental response to “Sleepless,” the college student whose mother awakened her every morning by running on a treadmill in the next room.

You should have suggested that Sleepless wear earplugs or earphones. – Upset

Dear Upset: Yes, earphones offer a possible, and obvious, solution. However, “Sleepless” wanted her mother to do things differently.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0