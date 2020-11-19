Ask Amy: New mom needs respite and empathy

Dear Amy: My husband and I have a seven-month-old baby.

My husband has never been a sympathetic person. I have always accepted this about him. However, now with the baby I find myself needing more emotional support than he can give me.

The long nights with a nursing and poorly sleeping baby have left me feeling exhausted and needing some reassurance and comfort from my husband.

Whenever I broach the subject, he tells me that he works so I can be home (I work too, but fewer hours and from home), and that he doesn’t feel bad for me because he has a long commute and that I need to get a grip (although he doesn’t use those exact words).

How can I either talk to him, or find another outlet to get the support I can’t get from him? — New Mama

Dear New Mama: You need immediate and caring support, and other moms are often very good at offering it. Do everything possible to get together with other parents (safely) in person or online (via Facebook parenting groups, or Reddit). Other parents can observe you and your baby and give both of you lots of positive attention and love.