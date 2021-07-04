Ask Amy: Neighbors in a huff over spray painting

Please tell me that it’s OK for me to ignore these two dates on the extended-family calendar. – Reassurance Needed

Dear Reassurance: Reassurance granted.

However, your continuing and nagging angst over this relatively minor matter is a sign that you should probably make the gesture you’ve been avoiding.

One way to split the difference would be to send a card to each couple, thanking them for their thoughtfulness regarding your own anniversary, and wishing them health and happiness.

Dear Amy: “High and Dry,” a non-drinker, didn’t want to foot the alcohol bill for his former in-laws at his daughter’s quinceanera celebration.

I went to a wedding once that, upon arriving to the reception, all the guests were given two drink tickets. Then if anyone wanted more, they had to purchase the drinks themselves. – An Idea

Dear An Idea: This is a good way to keep the cost – and consumption – down.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0