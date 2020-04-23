Ask Amy: Mother worries about COVID-19 exposure via son

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Amy: I have a 3-year-old son. His father and I separated when he was a baby, but we have a good co-parenting relationship. We’ve never had any problems with this arrangement. My son sees his father nearly every day, and this is how we both like it.

The problem is this: I have an immune deficiency and mild asthma. Worrying about the COVID-19 pandemic, I do not want to leave my young son without a mother.

I’m trying to take every precaution against contracting the virus, including using lots of hand sanitizer, and cleaning anything (like groceries) that comes into my house.

My ex has a very robust immune system. He is not worried about the coronavirus. He is working and going out for groceries. He is not using hand sanitizer or cleaning frequently touched surfaces, like his car steering wheel or cellphone. While he is physically distancing and washing his hands a bit more than usual, I don’t feel like this is enough, given my immune-compromised situation. If he gets the virus, he is likely to have mild symptoms or be asymptomatic. I’m afraid he will catch the virus and give it to my son, who will pass it to me. I’ve tried talking to him about this, but he is not receptive. I don’t know what to do.

What is your advice? — Worried Mom