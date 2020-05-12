Ask Amy: Mother-in-law can't get a word in edgewise

She has a big heart and I would never want to damage our relationship. — Tired Ears

Dear Tired: Realistically you will not be able to change your daughter-in-law’s overall behavior, but you should establish some healthy boundaries—always making sure to convey your affection for her.

The one aspect of this that you should shut down thoroughly is her complaining about your son. Not only because he is your son, but because in doing so, she is involving you in her marriage.

I take it as a given that she is venting, and is not seeking (nor would she listen to) any feedback, advice or suggested solutions from you.

When this starts, you should tell her, “I’ve asked you before, and you don’t seem to have heard me. You know I’m very fond of you. But I simply CANNOT handle venting about my son. It is affecting the way I feel about both of you. You’re going to have to find another way to deal with your problems with him. Do you understand my need here?” (Wait for her answer.) “Will you respect this?” (Wait for her answer.)

If she vents during the next call, you will have to interrupt: “Oops. Maybe you forgot our last conversation so let’s change the subject.”