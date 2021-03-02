Ask Amy: Mom steals stories, and then shares

Dear Amy: My mom frequently “shares” things via social media that she has no right to share.

She’ll take a picture that we have posted on Facebook or Instagram and post it herself; (almost as if she was the one who took it), often relaying the story of the picture as if it’s her own – basically “stealing” it and reposting it herself.

Recently, she posted on Facebook about my and my fiancé’s wedding date, stating, “So excited for a [wedding month] wedding!” and tagging us.

This was before we (the actual couple) had even announced it.

I told her to take it down and explained what a violation it was.

She eventually said she understood where we were coming from and took down the post, but within the same day posted a funny story about OUR (meaning mine and my fiancé’s) dog that I had told her.

Neither of us had shared that on social media, ourselves. It was via phone conversation. We live across the country.

I know the easy answer is to not post what we don’t want shared, but she’ll post things we tell her via phone, too.