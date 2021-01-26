Ask Amy: Miscarriage devastates expectant couple

Dear Amy: My partner and I were so excited last year when we learned we were pregnant for the first time. We waited to tell our families until the very end of the first trimester. Then, right after we had informed everyone of the good news, I had a miscarriage.

Since then, I feel I’ve been struggling to move forward.

The fact that it happened during the pandemic while we already had been feeling isolated makes this loss feel harder to me, and losing the pregnancy just after sharing it with our families feels especially cruel.

I’m having a hard time going to work, staying in touch with friends, exercising, sometimes even getting out of bed in the morning.

My partner has been struggling with the loss in his own way and I am often finding myself feeling more distant from him than ever.

Do you have any advice about what I can do to bear up under this sadness? — Feeling lost in Cheyenne

Dear Feeling Lost: I am so sorry you are going through this. My first pregnancy ended in miscarriage, and I can completely relate to your experience.

Some of what you are experiencing might be triggered by hormonal changes.