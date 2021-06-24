Ask Amy: Memory lapses match marriage lapses

Even with precautions, it is probably wisest for every guest to also wear a mask (and wash their hands!) when meeting your baby. Again, ask your doctor.

Dear Amy: Reflecting on the letter from “Sad Colorado Mom” and her exclusionary “popularity contest” for her middle-school students, I know teaching is hard because I am a retired teacher.

I, however, sought out all kids, including the quiet, shy, and awkward kids. I knew they needed me most. I found creative ways to help them feel heard and valued. Years later, I received letters of appreciation.

That has been my greatest reward and changed me forever. – Retired Teacher

Dear Teacher: Add my appreciation to those of your former students.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.

