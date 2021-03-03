Ask Amy: Marriage has porous borders

Yes, he erred when he confided in his friend at work about your relationship and private life. His choice to do that denotes the possible first stages of an “emotional affair,” fostering emotional intimacy with someone other than his spouse.

Not to excuse his choice, but you might ask yourself why your husband confided in someone else when he was going through a tough time. You don’t mention what inspired you to monitor his communication in the first place, but you must explore how your behavior might be connected with his.

You suggest that your relationship is otherwise great, but the next step might be for you to admit that – right now – it isn’t.

You are both vulnerable. Your husband “can’t be honest” with you and you can’t seem to be honest with him.

You aren’t the bad guy here, but maybe he isn’t, either.

Honesty entails more than just admitting that you caught him doing something you don’t want him to do.

Tell him that you would like to work as an equal, flawed, and vulnerable partner to rebuild trust – together.