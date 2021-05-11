Ask Amy: Loved one is heartbroken over ex’s profession

Dear Still Hurt: You say you shouldn’t care, but of course you should care – and you do care! You care because this was someone you loved and, I assume, still do love.

Your caring and concern are evidence of your abundant compassion and humanity.

Your grief is evidence of your powerlessness over a situation you don’t like but cannot control.

I hope you won’t judge your former partner harshly. That won’t help either of you.

Love him from a distance through this tough time, and hope that he is taking care of his own health and well-being.

Unfortunately, you cannot make his choices for him – but you already know that, which is one reason why you are no longer together.

Dear Amy: I am a woman who wants to be that 17-year-old girl who graduated from high school weighing 92 pounds (soaking wet).

This older woman has gained 20 pounds since then, simply due to aging — and if that isn’t bad enough, along comes COVID, in which an additional 10 pounds has magically appeared.

Now I have no idea what size I am. I have been living in yoga pants for quite a while, which truly says that: “All is not well in the kingdom.”